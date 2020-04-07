In it together! Bruce Willis and Demi Moore are quarantined with their daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Chaotic neutral,” Tallulah Willis captioned a photo via Instagram on Monday, April 6, of her parents smiling for the camera while wearing matching green striped pajamas.

Tallulah’s sister Scout Willis posed in the background with her leg in the air while Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, stood on a chair. They wore the same green pajamas, as did one of the family’s dogs.

When an Instagram user pointed out in the comments section that the clan was “not really” social distancing per federal guidelines, Tallulah, 26, responded, “Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands!”

Bruce and Moore’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, was not shown in the family photo, but she shared a selfie in the same living room last week. “I spy a cute smurf in the background,” she captioned the March 31 Instagram upload, referencing Tallulah.

The Ghost actress, for her part, previously posted a picture via Instagram of herself “working on a family photo project” with Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah.

Bruce, 65, and Moore, 57, were married from 1987 to 2000. The Die Hard star went on to wed Emma Heming in 2009, and they share daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5. The If These Walls Could Talk star, meanwhile, also had marriages with Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013.

Moore opened up about her relationship with Bruce in her 2019 memoir, Inside Out, in which she revealed that she is “very proud” of the way they handled their divorce.

“It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents,” she wrote. “We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”