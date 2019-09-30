Demi Moore’s love life is back in the limelight with the release of her memoir, Inside Out. In the book, the Corporate Animals star delves into her past romances, including her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher.

For example, Moore claimed that Willis expressed uncertainty about their marriage after the birth of their eldest daughter, Rumer. “But Bruce didn’t want to be the guy who walked out on his family, who did that to his kid,” she wrote. “When he left to do Hudson Hawk, things were in a very precious state. I went over to visit once, and, frankly, I had the feeling that he had screwed around.”

Her relationship with Kutcher, on the other hand, felt like a “do-over.” She explained: “Like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

The Margin Call actress suffered a miscarriage during her and Kutcher’s relationship, losing the baby six months into her pregnancy. She had already chosen the name Chaplin Ray.

In the memoir, Moore also revealed that threesomes were one of the factors behind the duo’s 2011 split. “I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” she wrote, deeming the group sex a “mistake.”

She later saw media reports of Kutcher’s affair with a pilates instructor, and she claimed he tried to deflect blame when she asked him about the reports. “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” she wrote.

Scroll down for a timeline of Moore’s high-profile relationships, including her engagement to Emilio Estevez and her fling with Jon Cryer.