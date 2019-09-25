



Amicable exes. Bruce Willis supported his ex-wife Demi Moore at the launch party for her new memoir, Inside Out, in Los Angeles on Monday, September 23.

The Die Hard star, 64, was photographed with the Ghost actress, 56, and their three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 — as they celebrated the release of Moore’s new book, which came out on Tuesday, September 24. The Pulp Fiction actor — who was married to the G.I. Jane star from 1987 to 2000 — also attended the event with his current wife, Emma Heming, who he wed in 2009.

In Inside Out, Moore wrote about how Bruce told her that he didn’t know if he wanted to stay married to her after the birth of their eldest daughter, Rumer, in 1988, 12 years after their eventual divorce. When she visited her then-husband on the set of his 1991 comedy Hudson Walk, Moore suspected that he had cheated on her.

“But Bruce didn’t want to be the guy who walked out on his family, who did that to his kid,” she shared. “When he left to do Hudson Hawk, things were in a very precious state. I went over to visit once, and, frankly, I had the feeling that he had screwed around.”

The Striptease star also claimed that her ex-husband was “ambivalent” about her acting career and told her that he thought work would take time away from their family.

Additionally, Inside Out details Moore’s high-profile relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, who she was married to from 2005 to 2013. She claimed in the book that threesomes with the Two and a Half Men alum, which she agreed to, had contributed to their split.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” she confessed, referring to the decision as a “mistake.”

While filming 2010’s Another Happy Day, Moore saw reports that her then-husband had cheated on her with Pilates instructor Sara Leal, who revealed the affair in an exclusive 2011 interview with Us Weekly.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” she wrote. “I knew she wasn’t lying.”

When she confronted Kutcher, 41, about the infidelity, the Indecent Proposal star wrote that the No Strings Attached actor tried to “deflect blame” and claimed that the threesomes were the reason for his extramarital affair.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” she wrote.

The memoir also revealed details about Moore’s miscarriage with Kutcher’s baby in 2003. She wrote in the book that she became pregnant with the Jobs star’s child — a baby girl they planned to name Chaplin Ray — soon after they started dating in 2003. Six months into the pregnancy, Moore lost the child. Though the couple underwent fertility treatments in 2005 to have another baby, the procedures proved unsuccessful.

The Just Married star seemingly reacted to the revelations in his ex-wife’s book in a tweet on Tuesday, the same day Inside Out hit shelves.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️,” he tweeted.

Before her relationships with Bruce and Kutcher, the Disclosure actress was married to musician Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985.

Kutcher, for his part, is married to his That ‘70s Show costar Mila Kunis. The couple, who wed in 2015, share two children: daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

