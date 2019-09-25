Ashton Kutcher Seemingly Reacts to Demi Moore’s Shocking Memoir Revelations





Biting his tongue. Ashton Kutcher seemingly reacted to his ex-wife Demi Moore’s shocking revelations about their relationship in her new memoir, Inside Out.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️,” the Two and a Half Men alum, 41, tweeted on Tuesday, September 24, the release date of Inside Out.

The former model shares daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2, with wife Mila Kunis, who he met on the set of That ‘70s Show in 1998.

Kutcher was married to Moore, 56, from 2005 to 2013. In her memoir, the Ghost actress claimed that threesomes with her ex-husband were what contributed to their split. She explained in the book that she agreed when Kutcher asked her if they could welcome a third person in their bed.

“I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” Moore wrote, referring to the decision as a “mistake.”

While filming 2010’s Another Happy Day, Moore saw reports that her then-husband had cheated on her with Pilates instructor Sara Leal, who revealed the affair in an exclusive 2011 interview with Us Weekly.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” Moore wrote. “I knew she wasn’t lying.”

When she confronted Kutcher about the infidelity, the G.I. Jane star wrote that the No Strings Attached actor tried to “deflect blame” and claimed that the threesomes were the reason for his extramarital affair.

“Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” she wrote.

Inside Out also detailed the Striptease star’s miscarriage with Kutcher’s baby in 2003. She wrote in the book that she became pregnant with the Jobs star’s child — a baby girl they planned to name Chaplin Ray — soon after they started dating in 2003. Six months into the pregnancy, Moore lost the child. Though the couple underwent fertility treatments in 2005 to have another baby, the procedures proved unsuccessful.

Before her marriage to Kutcher, Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000. The couple share three daughters: Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25. The Indecent Proposal star was also married to musician Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985.

In Inside Out, the two-time Golden Globe nominee described her relationship with Kutcher, who is 15 years her junioir, as a “do-over.”

“I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties,” she wrote.

