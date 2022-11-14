Whirlwind over! Demi Moore and boyfriend Daniel Humm have split after less than one year together, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The G.I. Jane actress, 60, was first linked to the Michelin-starred chef, 45, in March when they were spotted sitting front row together at Paris Fashion Week. Us confirmed their romance one month later.

“Demi met Daniel through mutual friends and they clicked right away,” a source exclusively revealed in April. “He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.”

The twosome “had some fantastic times” in the early days of their romance, traveling to New York, Los Angeles “and other locations,” the insider noted.

Over the summer, the pair’s chemistry continued to heat up. “Demi and Daniel have gotten a lot more serious and are spending way more time together,” a source exclusively told Us in June, adding that the Inside Out author and the food guru were “still in the honeymoon phase” and were “wildly attracted to one another.”

At the time, however, Moore and Humm didn’t want to rush their romance. “[They’re] going with the flow as opposed to diving into an intense commitment,” the insider explained.

The now-exes kept their relationship relatively private, but Humm made his debut on the Ghost star’s Instagram feed in June during a romantic trip to Versailles in France.

The NoMad Cookbook author shares three daughters, Justine, Vivienne and Colette, with his first wife, Geneen Wright. Moore, for her part, welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout and Talluah with Bruce Willis before their split. The former couple were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained friendly since finalizing their divorce.

Earlier this year, the St. Elmo’s Fire actress joined her children and Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, in announcing the Die Hard star’s step back from the spotlight amid his battle with aphasia. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the blended brood wrote in an Instagram statement in March. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The Emmy winner married Heming Willis, 44, in March 2009 and the pair renewed their vows while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary. Moore was present for both occasions.

Following her divorce from Willis, the Now and Then actress tied the knot with Ashton Kutcher in September 2005. They called it quits in November 2011 and finalized their divorce two years later. Moore was previously married to Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985.