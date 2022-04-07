Bruce Willis Feels 'Blessed' to Have Blended Family Amid Aphasia Battle

Coming together. Bruce Willis is feeling grateful that his blended family is united in their support for him as he battles aphasia, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“He’s blessed to have them on hand,” the source says of the 67-year-old Die Hard star’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and his ex-wife, Demi Moore. “They’re all pulling together, and that’s what matters.”

The Red 2 actress, 43, and the G.I. Jane star, 59, announced the actor’s diagnosis in a statement last month that was also signed by his daughters. The German-born star shares Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah Willis, 28, with Moore, from whom he split in 1998 after more than 10 years together. After Heming Willis and the Emmy winner tied the knot in 2009, they welcomed Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7.

“Emma, the girls and Demi are all united in being there for Bruce and ensuring he has the best possible treatment,” the insider tells Us. “Mercifully, he’s extremely self-sufficient at this point in time. They’re not taking anything for granted, but there’s a balance needed since he wants this handled with the minimum of fuss and is selfless to a fault about handling as much as he can.”

When the family went public with Bruce’s health battle, they also revealed that he plans to step back from the spotlight after more than four decades of success in Hollywood.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” Rumer wrote in an Instagram statement shared on March 30. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

After the family’s announcement, tributes to the Moonlighting alum poured in from his friends and colleagues, including M. Night Shyamalan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Randall Emmett. While Bruce was “so honored” by the public’s response, the insider says that his biggest source of support at the moment is his wife.

“Emma has been an absolute rock,” the source says of the model. “Not a day goes by that Bruce doesn’t tell her how lucky he feels to have her in his life.”

