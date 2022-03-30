Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis has decided to walk away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family announced on Wednesday, March 30.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” his daughter Rumer Willis shared via an Instagram statement, signed by Rumer, her mom, Demi Moore, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming, and Rumer’s sisters, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 33, noted that this has been a “really challenging time for our family,” but they are all very “appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

She continued: “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

Rumer, who is the eldest child of the Sixth Sense actor, 67, and ex-wife Moore, 59, concluded by sharing the family’s new motto.

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” she wrote.

The Ghost actress, who was married to Bruce from 1987 to 1998, shared the same statement via her social media pages on Wednesday, as did 30-year-old daughter Scout. The exes also share 28-year-old daughter Tallulah.

The Die Hard actor’s 43-year-old wife Heming, whom he wed in 2009, posted the message about his diagnosis on her own account. The Coco Baba founder — who shares daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with the Armageddon star — received an outpouring of love from friends and fans alike.

“Love and support and humor will get this family through anything!!!” one user commented. “Keep smiling Bruce and enjoy the legacy YOU created 👏👌⭐️.”

Katie Couric sent her well-wishes via Moore’s post, writing, “Sending lots of love and healing to you all! ❤️.”

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Bruce’s birthday with sweet social media tributes, including one from Moore, who gushed over how “thankful” she is for their “blended family.”

Heming, for her part, shared a video montage from her life with the Emmy winner, captioning the March 19 Instagram post, “I don’t just love him, I really really like him 💓#birthdayboy 🥳💝.”

A few days later, the couple toasted their marriage on the 13-year anniversary of their wedding. At the time, Heming shared a throwback photo of the lovebirds ugly crying as they listened to touching speeches at the reception.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!