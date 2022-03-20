Friendly exes! Nearly 22 years after Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ended their marriage, they’ve remained on good terms.

“Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family 🤍,” the Ghost actress, 59, captioned an Instagram photo with the Die Hard star, 67, on Saturday, March 19.

The twosome — who were married between 1987 and 2000 — have remained cordial coparents as they each moved on. (They share daughters Rumer Willis, Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.)

“❤️❤️,” Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, commented on Moore’s Saturday post.

The blended brood celebrated the Sixth Sense actor’s birthday together with a chocolate cake that read, “Happy Birthday Daddy!”

“Wait for that smile,” Heming, 43, captioned Instagram Story footage of her husband blowing out candles on his cake surrounded by daughters Rumor, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28.

The Coco Baba founder — who shares daughters Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7, with Bruce, whom she married in March 2009 — shared further footage from the birthday celebrations on Saturday. The five sisters played a round of Hedbanz before digging into the dessert.

“Happy Birthday Papa, I love you so much,” the Dancing With the Stars season 20 champ captioned a throwback Instagram Story snap with her dad before resharing Moore’s tribute.

Moore and the Miami Vice alum have continued to work together to raise their children, even quarantining together in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” Scout explained during an April 2020 episode of “Dopey” podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

She continued: “It’s been really funny having both my parents at the house where they, like, raised us. It’s kind of divine time to just hang out with them. … I’m very grateful to be with my family.”

Moore — who was previously married to Freddy Moore from 1980 to 1985 and Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013 — has also remained close to Heming through the years.

“I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another,” the Inside Out author gushed via Instagram in March 2021. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life. Emma is a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume. … Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring.”

