Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Bruce Willis‘ wife, Emma Heming, is feeling lonely as he spends his quarantine with Demi Moore.

Moore, 57, shared a fun-filled photo of herself with daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, all wearing matching striped pajamas as they practiced safe social distancing at home. Willis, 65, sat at the back of the group holding onto a huge spoon. “Family bonding 💚,” the G.I. Jane actress captioned the goofy snapshot on Wednesday, April 8.

Heming, 41, sweetly replied, “At its finest 💚💚💚 love and miss you guys 💚💚💚.” The Perfect Stranger actress and Willis tied the knot in March 2009 and welcomed daughters Mabel Ray in April 2012 and Evelyn Penn in May 2014. When it was first revealed that the Sixth Sense star and his ex-wife were staying together during the coronavirus crisis, Heming had nothing but love to share with the blended family. “Looking good squad,” she responded to Tallulah’s first Instagram post on Tuesday, April 7.

The Die Hard actor and the Ghost star called it quits in 1998 after more than 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized two years later. Moore was previously married to Freddy Moore from 1981 to 1985 and later exchanged vows with Ashton Kutcher in 2005 before their 2013 split. Though their romantic relationship didn’t last, Willis and Demi made it their mission to give their daughters a nurturing and healthy childhood.

“They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact,” Rumer admitted to Larry King in March 2015.

Demi gave fans a closer look at the end of her marriage to the Unbreakable actor in her vulnerable memoir, Inside Out, which debuted in September 2019.

“It’s a funny thing to say, but I’m very proud of our divorce,” she wrote. “It wasn’t easy at first, but we managed to move the heart of our relationship, the heart of what created our family, into something new that gave the girls a loving, supportive environment with both parents. We felt more connected than we did before the divorce.”