



A moment of reflection. Demi Moore opened up about the aftermath of her 2011 split with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, and admitted to having “lost” herself.

Moore spoke with Diane Sawyer for Good Morning America on Monday, September 23, ahead of the release of her memoir, Inside Out. During the discussion, the 56-year-old Ghost actress detailed that trying period in her life where her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 25 — were not on speaking terms with her. Willis, to whom she was married 1987 to 2000, had also distanced himself.

“I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, ‘How did I get here?’” Moore explained to Sawyer, 73. “I mean, from where I started to what I’ve experienced, where I’ve been, how did I get here?”

Moore then stated that she “lost me,” to which Sawyer asked her to further clarify. “I think the thing, if I were to look back, I would say, I blinded myself and I lost myself,” she added.

In Moore’s interview with Sawyer, she also looked back on her childhood. The Striptease star’s parents both battled alcoholism, and she recalled having to save her mother’s life at age 12 during a suicide attempt. Moore said “there was many, many times” she had to help her mom, adding that her childhood “was done” after this.

Another revelation from Inside Out discussed in Moore’s GMA interview was her experience as a sexual assault survivor. The G.I. Jane actress revealed that at 15, she was attacked by a man who paid her mother $500.

“I think, in my deep heart, no — I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction,” Moore said of the incident. “But she still — she did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

Moore’s GMA interview came after her New York Times profile was published on September 12. In the interview, the actress revealed that she miscarried a child with the 41-year-old Ranch star six months into the pregnancy. They intended to name the baby girl Chaplin Ray.

“[Our relationship was] a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him,” she explained to the Times. “Much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”

Moore and Kutcher began dating in 2003. They wed in September 2005, but announced their separation in November 2011. When they filed for divorce, they cited irreconcilable differences.

Kutcher has since married his That ‘70s Show costar Mila Kunis. They share a daughter, Wyatt, 4, and son, Dimitri, 2.

Moore’s Inside Out hits bookstores on Tuesday, September 24.

