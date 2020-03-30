Quarantine creativity! Stars who have celebrated birthdays during the coronavirus pandemic (or have loved ones who have turned another year older,) have been forced to get pretty clever when it comes time to whip up a celebratory birthday cake.

Since most restaurants around the country remain closed (with the exception of some eateries that are still providing take out only) ordering in a cake isn’t an option for most. Additionally, a shortage of flour due to the increased interest in bread baking while millions remain stuck inside has meant that some celebrities can’t even make a homemade cake if they wanted to.

Take Stassi Schroeder, for example. When her fiancé, Beau Clark, celebrated his 40th birthday on March 18, the Next Level Basic author had to throw together a sweet treat in a pinch. Using a box of Duncan Hines classic yellow cake mix and two containers of frosting — funfetti and chocolate — the Vanderpump rules star managed to bake a homemade cake that looked pretty darn good.

“The best I can do right now. 😂,” the reality star declared on her Instagram Stories alongside a snapshot of her ingredients.

Not only did the Bravo personality top the boxed cake with chocolate frosting, but she also managed to get a little creative with the decorations. Underneath the candles the New Orleans native used the funfetti frosting to create a marbled effect. She also took the rainbow sprinkles that came with the funfetti topping and used them to create a colorful border around the top of dessert.

Believe it or not, the flour shortage isn’t just impacting birthday cakes either. When Mindy Kaling wanted to bake cookies on March 29, she joked that she had to borrow a bag of “hermetically sealed” flour from her friend and former Mindy Project costar Ike Barinholtz because she couldn’t find any of the coveted ingredient on her own.

“I swapped it for half a lasagna that I left on his doorstep,” the Ocean’s 8 star quipped at the time. “These are the times, you have to barter for ingredients.”

Scroll down to see more stars who have had to get creative with their birthday cakes in the age of coronavirus!