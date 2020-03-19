Fully prepared! Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people across the country have been stocking up on everything from toilet paper to pasta, since many are unable or unwilling to leave their homes. Believe it or not, things aren’t that different for the celebrity set, who are also quarantined at home.

Stars including Vanessa Lachey and Diane Kruger have packed their pantries and refrigerators with essentials such as milk and water, but they’ve loaded up on some other foods and drinks that are personal favorites as well.

Take Lachey, for example. The former Miss Teen USA found a bit of humor as she prepared for the pandemic and joked via her Instagram Stories on March 15 that she was all set in the libation department. “Social Distancing #FullyStocked… for now,” she quipped alongside a photo of her packed wine fridge.

For Kruger, things didn’t exactly go quite as smoothly. The Welcome to Marwen star took to her Instagram on March 18 to share a snapshot of her daughter with partner Norman Reedus, whose name has yet to be revealed, playing with two boxes filled with potatoes.

In the caption, The Bridge alum poked fun at her significant other’s shopping skills. “I don’t think he understood the concept of two weeks worth of non perishable foods 😳,” she quipped, adding: “#whenyouletyourboyfriendgogroceryshopping.”

While the Reedus-Kruger household was focused on carbs, Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor had only one food on his mind when he learned of the possibility of a coronavirus-related quarantine — chocolate. “Just stocked up @CadburyUSA cream eggs, so I dare that virus to at me,” he joked in a March 11 tweet.

The Bravo reality star has since mused that he’s eaten “everything” in his pantry and even shared a short clip of wife Brittany Cartwright’s twice-baked macaroni. “my favorite!!” he wrote alongside the cheesy dish.

When it comes to stocking up on a wide array of foods, however, Ina Garten takes the cake. The Food network star posted a photo of the inside of her pantry via Instagram on March 18 and it was filled with everything from pasta to baking supplies to packages of Top Ramen.

Garten shared the peek inside her eclectic cabinet to announce that she was going to do her part to help others through this “anxious” time. “Over the next days and weeks, I’ll post lots of ideas for delicious things to make from your pantry and fridge – along with substitutions if you only have granulated sugar and not brown sugar, or onions and not shallots!” she explained in the caption. “Please stay safe and we will take care of each other through this crisis.”

To see what more stars are stocking up on as the coronavirus pandemic continues, scroll down.