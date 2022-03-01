Kevin Costner’s kids! The actor has welcomed seven children with three partners over the years.

The California native started dating Cindy Silva in 1975 while they attended California State University, Fullerton. The pair tied the knot three years later and went on to welcome three little ones — Annie, Lily and Joe — born in 1984, 1986 and 1988, respectively.

After 16 years of marriage, the pair called it quits in 1994. The Emmy winner’s “faith was shaken” by the breakup, he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2012.

“No one wants their marriage to end, and it did,” the Yellowstone star explained to the outlet at the time. “You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That’s a huge loss.”

Costner moved on with Bridget Rooney following his and Silva’s split, and the model gave birth to their son, Liam, in 1996.

The Golden Globe winner went on to date political activist Birgit Cunningham, and model Elle Macpherson before beginning his relationship with handbag designer Christine Baumgartner.

Costner married the former model in September 2004, with the pair tying the knot at his Aspen, Colorado, ranch — but they briefly spit ahead of their nuptials.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine,” the Oscar winner told Closer Weekly in June 2018. “[She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father. I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child?’ That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

The pair welcomed son Cayden three years after their wedding ceremony, followed by Hayes in 2009 and Grace in 2010.

The secret to their successful marriage is apologizing sincerely, the Draft Day star told Parade in May 2012.

“I know that sounds so simple,” he explained at the time. “If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right.”

Costner went on to reflect on their brief split, saying, “She said, ‘I’m going to wait for you, but not long. When you come to your senses, come back to me.’ And I did.”

Keep scrolling to meet the filmmaker’s seven children and their mothers.