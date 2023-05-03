It’s over. Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, have called it quits after nearly 19 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The fashion designer, 49, filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor, 68, on Monday, May 1 in Santa Barbara, California, according to documents obtained by Us. Per TMZ, the Field of Dreams star filed his response the following day. Baumgartner reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

The pair, who wed in 2004, share three children: Cayden, 15, Logan, 14, and Grace, 12. The Bodyguard star, for his part, also shares Annie, 38, Lily, 36, and son Joe, 34, with his first wife, Cindy Silva, and son Liam, 27, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney. According to TMZ, Christine has asked for joint custody of their kids.

Story is developing.