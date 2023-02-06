The end of us? A new report has Yellowstone fans worried about the future of the beloved Paramount Network show — and Kevin Costner‘s lead role as John Dutton.

Weeks after the Bull Durham actor, 68, took home a Golden Globe for his performance as the Dutton patriarch, Deadline reported on Monday, February 6, that Paramount Network is exploring the possibility of ending the show in its current form because of shooting schedule disagreements involving Costner. Instead, the franchise will reportedly move forward with a spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey.

The network, however, denied the claim that Costner is leaving the drama series and did not confirm any projects involving the Dallas Buyers Club actor, 53.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Last year, the Dances With Wolves director gushed over Yellowstone in an interview with Variety, telling the outlet that he was sucked in as soon as he read the pilot. “I saw that the dialogue had a fun, realistic approach to it,” Costner said in April 2022. “It was raw. It was dysfunctional. And it was set against the backdrop of mountains and rivers and valleys and people on horseback, which is very appealing.”

The first half of Yellowstone season 5 wrapped up in January after eight episodes. The second part of the season is set to return in the summer, but a specific release date has not yet been announced.

Since the series premiere in June 2018, Yellowstone has become one of the most watched shows in the United States, averaging 16 million viewers for season 5’s first episode. The western has also spawned multiple spinoffs, including the prequel series 1883, which premiered in December 2021, and 1923, which debuted in December 2022. The latter show — which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — was renewed for a second season earlier this month.

Sheridan, 52, is also at work on two additional spinoffs. The first, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is set to follow the story of the real-life cowboy who inspired The Lone Ranger. A second show titled 6666 will explore the history of the Four Sixes Ranch, where Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) has been working on Yellowstone.

The Hell or High Water screenwriter is also the creator of Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone and the cocreator of The Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, both of which air on the Paramount+ streaming service.