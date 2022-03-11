‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’: Everything to Know So Far

The story continues. After the success of Yellowstone, fans were surprised with three spinoffs set to be released on the Paramount Network — 1883, 1932 and 6666.

Creator Taylor Sheridan‘s vision for the present-day series quickly became a topic of conversation when he reportedly bought the famous 6666 Ranch in Texas. At the time, Sheridan addressed the historic value of the property without confirming his participation in its sale.

“The legacy of the 6666 Ranch and Miss Marion’s vision for the ranch are vital not only to the ranch itself, but the rich heritage of ranching in Texas,” he told the Texas Spur in May 2021. “This legacy is so important to me I chose to highlight it in the upcoming season of Yellowstone and will continue to further the legacy and preserve its operations in a manner consistent with that great vision.”

The ranch operations will be a large focus of 6666, since most of the land continues to run the same as it did over a century ago. Viewers got a glimpse at what is still to come when Jefferson White‘s character Jimmy left the Duttons’ ranch during season 4 of Yellowstone for the 6666 Ranch.

White previously noted that he wasn’t sure whether Jimmy was set to stay at the Texas location with his wife, Emily (Kathryn Kelly).

“We don’t know anything. Listen, I certainly don’t know anything,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “I think it’s very funny. People keep expecting me to know what’s going on, and nobody would tell Jimmy anything, right? Like, it feels like another way in which me and Jimmy are similar is that nobody tells me anything. So, I would be incredibly excited to go back to work in Montana. I would be incredibly thrilled to go back to work in Texas.”

The Iowa native, who has been on Yellowstone since its 2018 debut, pointed out that it was more interesting to let the story lines surprise him.

“I’ve really given up on trying to guess. What Taylor Sheridan, the show’s creator — I think one of the best writers in television now or ever, definitely — comes up with is always so much better than what I could come up with,” he added at the time. “So I’m really excited that Jimmy’s journey continues, and I have no idea where it leads and I’m just kind of ready to try to hold on.”

Scroll down for everything to know about Yellowstone‘s 6666 spinoff: