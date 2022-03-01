Finding The One! Yellowstone may not always have romance at the forefront of the story, but Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes are just some of the cast members who found love with their respective partners off screen.

Costner, for his part, met Cindy Silva while they were both in college in 1975. After three years of dating, the duo got married and went on to welcome daughter Annie, daughter Lily and son Joe. They got divorced in 1994 following 16 years of marriage.

In 1995, the Dances with Wolves actor started dating Bridget Rooney, but they later called it quits. After reconnecting with Christine Baumgartner, whom he previously met while he was still married to Silva, the couple dated for four years until they took a break in 2003.

“Fear kept me from marrying Christine. [She] wanted a child, but I was afraid I couldn’t be an effective father,” Costner told Closer Weekly in June 2018. “I woke up and thought, ‘Am I going to lose a beautiful woman who is willing to be with me to my very last breath because I am afraid to say yes to a child? That’s all it took. Sometimes you learn the thing you’re most afraid of will save your life.”

Costner and Baumgartner went on to have three children together. The California native later noted that communication plays a big role in his marriage, telling Parade in May 2012, “I know that sounds so simple. If you’re willing to tell somebody that you love them, are you also willing to say you’re sorry? You need to, even when you think you’re in the right.”

Similarly, his Yellowstone costar Wes Bentley has been candid about finding happiness with his wife, Jacqui Swedberg, after they connected because of mutual friends, telling Elle in 2012, “We met at an Iron Maiden concert, which I know is just the most romantic place to meet. I just knew that I’d never met someone like her. I love that she’s unexpected. You can’t ever predict what she’ll say next. She’s also very smart, a great writer and an amazing mother.”

The American Horror Story star, who shares two kids with Swedberg, later revealed how fatherhood changed him.

“I had had my own minor struggle with [balancing being a parent and having a career] in my head when I knew I was going to be a father, but I didn’t have as big of a battle as [my character] did,” Bentley said in an interview with NextMovie in 2012, while discussing his role in The Time Being. “I decided quickly — I said, ‘I’m gonna be a great father, and if I struggle as an artist, that’s fine.’ But I’ve found that actually, [fatherhood] has really made me a better actor, a better artist. It’s given me more tools and more life.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Yellowstone cast and their love lives: