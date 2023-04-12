A western romance! Yellowstone costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are dating — and they broke the news with a PDA pic.

“More than spark 🔥,” the “Southside of Heaven” singer, 42, captioned an Instagram photo on Wednesday, April 12, of himself and the Back to Lyla actress, 33, sharing a smooch with a fire burning behind them.

Harrison gave her beau a sweet shout-out in the comments section, writing, “I love you, cowboy. 🥰.”

The couple began working together in 2020 on season 3 of the Paramount drama. Bingham plays Walker, a musician and former convict who is recruited as a ranch hand. He was a recurring character for the first three seasons and became a series regular in season 4. Harrison, for her part, joined the critically acclaimed drama in the third season as Laramie, a barrel racer and ranch hand.

Before announcing his romance with the Tacoma FD star, Bingham was married to Anna Axster. The twosome tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed three children. In June 2021, the “Sunrise” crooner filed for divorce from the film producer after 12 years of marriage.

Harrison, for her part, was previously linked to Austin Nichols. The pair — who worked together on the historical drama The Iron Orchard — made their red carpet debut as a couple in July 2018 at Oceana’s 11th Annual SeaChange Summer Party. During the outing, they kissed and held hands.

“This is my lady!” the One Tree Hill alum, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. Harrison, meanwhile, added that she and Nichols had been dating for “a while” and joked that she and her then-boyfriend had “different time frames” for their timeline of their romance.

The pair didn’t publicly announce when they called it quits, but eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the Day After Tomorrow star last uploaded a photo with Harrison in March 2020.

While things are heating up for the Hart of Dixie alum and the “Wolves” performer behind the scenes of Yellowstone, the hit series has made headlines as it prepares to return for its fifth season.

New episodes of the western were scheduled to premiere this summer, but reports surfaced in February that there were delays amid rumors that Kevin Costner was holding up production. The Emmy winner’s lawyer denied the allegations that month, but the cast has yet to return to filming.

“We haven’t started, no. We know [Taylor Sheridan] is writing and we’re looking forward to getting back,” Wendy Moniz, who plays Lynelle Perry, exclusively told Us at PaleyFest earlier this month. “I’m along for this ride for as long as [the show] goes. That’s what I can tell you. It’s just been a dream job.”