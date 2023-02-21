Things have always been messy on the Yellowstone ranch — but is the drama happening off-screen too? Kevin Costner’s lawyer is speaking out amid bombshell reports about the popular series.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie,” the 68-year-old actor’s litigator Marty Singer told Puck.News in response to an exposé titled “Casualties of the Costner-Yellowstone Crossfire,” published on Tuesday, February 21. “It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

A rep for Paramount also gave a brief statement about the claims that Costner’s schedule disagreements have delayed the return of season 5: “As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our Yellowstone series, and we hope that continues from here on out.”

Questions about the future of Yellowstone first surfaced earlier this month when Deadline reported that the show was planning to move forward with a spinoff series starring Matthew McConaughey after Costner’s alleged exit.

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a spokesperson told the outlet on February 6. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Costner has starred on Yellowstone as John Dutton since its 2018 premiere. According to the Puck.News report, there has been tension between the Oscar winner and creator Sheridan since the beginning and the two men allegedly blame each other for season 5 delays. The outlet cited Costner’s longtime assistant Glenn Kleczkowski allegedly critiquing Sheridan’s show Tulsa King in a since-deleted post as an example of the feud.

“Stick to westerns, bro. You don’t know S—T about THIS life,” Kleczkowski reportedly wrote via Instagram. “Stay in your lane, country boy. I’m actually embarrassed for you as a writer and creator.”

The outlet reports that season 5 of Yellowstone was set to return for the second half — the midseason finale aired on January 5 — this summer, but the episodes haven’t been filmed yet. They are now reportedly set to shoot this summer and fall and air in November.

Costner is reportedly paid $1.2 million per episode for Yellowstone season 5, which is expected to have 16 episodes. If he and the show returns for season 6, he reportedly will make $1.5 million per episode and solidify an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Yellowstone also stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille and Wes Bentley.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for comment regarding claims in Puck.News’ report.