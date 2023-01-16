6 Actors and Actresses Who Had Multiple Roles in the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

It’s Taylor Sheridan’s world and the Duttons are just living in it. The Yellowstone co-creator has found major success with the Kevin Costner-led series, which led to several spinoffs including 1883, 1923 and the upcoming 1883: The Bass Reeves Story.

While the four shows exist in the same universe, Sheridan has opted to use the same actors and actresses to take on different roles. Martin Sensmeier, for his part, had a five-episode arc in Yellowstone as Monica Dutton’s (Kelsey Asbille) physical therapist on season 2. While the pair had major sexual tension, Monica’s fleeting feelings for Martin ultimately led her back to Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).

Several years later, Sensmeier joined the cast of 1883, a Yellowstone origin story that followed James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) as they attempted to travel from Tennessee to Oregon — before settling in Montana — with kids Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and John Dutton Sr. (Audie Rick). In 1883, which aired for one season in late 2021 and early 2022, Sensmeier appeared as Elsa’s second love interest, a Comanche Warrior named Sam.

Sensmeier isn’t the only familiar face in 1883. Dawn Olivieri, who started appearing on Yellowstone in season 5 in 2022, portrayed a member of the OG Dutton family — James’ sister Claire — for two episodes in the prequel series.

Cole Hauser, meanwhile, has been on the original show since its 2018 premiere on Paramount Network, starring as fan-favorite character Rip Wheeler. In November 2022, the actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he has a role in 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, a six-part series starring David Oyelowo as the man who is believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger.

“I’m switching it up on ya. This is for a role that I did in 1883,” Hauser told the outlet about his facial hair for the gig, adding that Rip isn’t going anywhere. “[I’ll play Rip] as long as Taylor continues to write [him] like a badass that he is.”

Hauser echoed his remarks at the Golden Globes in January 2023, telling Us Weekly that he doesn’t “see an end in sight.” However, when it does wrap up, he hopes Rip and Beth will end up happily “sitting on a porch” as man and wife.

“I think they love each other too much [to ever split],” he added of onscreen wife Kelly Reilly’s character. “They’re meant to be together.”

Scroll through for more on Sheridan’s crossover actors: