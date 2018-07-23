Austin Nichols and girlfriend Hassie Harrison made waves at Oceana’s 11th Annual SeaChange Summer Party in Laguna Beach, California, on Saturday, July 21. The charitable event marked the red carpet debut for the couple!

The Walking Dead alum, 38, and the Hart of Dixie actress kissed and held hands during the outing. “This is my lady!” Nichols told Us Weekly. Harrison, meanwhile, added that the pair have been dating for “a while.” She cracked: “We have different time frames.” (The two both appeared in the film The Iron Orchard.)

Nichols has previously dated Chloe Bennet and fellow One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush, with whom he was in a relationship from 2009 to 2012. His and Bush’s former costars Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Daneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner and Tyler Hilton recently reunited for The Christmas Contract, an upcoming Lifetime TV movie. “I don’t know anything about it!” Nichols told Us.

As for a One Tree Hill revival? “Let’s do it!” he said, noting that the cast keeps in touch via a group text. “It would be amazing … if they even called me! Tell them to call me! No, but this is the first I’ve heard of it, so that’s very interesting. I’d love to see what happens.”

He added: “I saw Lee Norris recently and James Lafferty. I love all those people, and yeah, every once in a while we talk, we bump into each other.”

