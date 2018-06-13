The Ravens are back for Christmas. Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina) and Antwon Tanner (“Skills”) had everyone wondering what was happening on Monday, June 11, when the One Tree Hill costars posted photos on social media teasing a mystery “#Christmas2018” project.

However, that secret project was a Lifetime film, The Christmas Contract, which will debut later this year as part of Lifetime’s It’s A Wonderful Lifetime holiday lineup.

In addition to the cast listed above, Tyler Hilton – who briefly appeared on One Tree Hill as Chris Keller – will also make a special musical appearance in the film, which began shooting earlier this month in Louisana. Here’s the full synopsis:

It’s Jolie’s (Burton) first time going back home to Louisiana since her devastating break up with Foster (Hunter Burke,). Seeing him is inevitable as their parents run the town’s annual Christmas Market together, but when she discovers Foster is bringing home a new girlfriend, Jolie cannot bear the thought of going home alone and seeing them together. Her best friend Naomi (Ackles) suggests that Jolie bring her flaky brother, Jack (Buckley), home for Christmas as he has no plans.

One Tree Hill ran on The WB (which became The CW) from 2003 to 2012 and also starred Sophia Bush, Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti.

During a Friday, June 8, interview on Us Weekly’s Watch With Us podcast, Colletti revealed he would be up for some sort of reunion with the cast. “I was happy with where my character ended, he came to an apex. He was at a great spot. There’s still there a little bit more, though, for me. The idea of going back, isn’t crazy to me. I would totally be down for that,” the 32-year-old told Us. “I’m gonna always be out here saying, ‘Let’s get the movie, let’s get the show, let’s get the reboot going.’ I’m in.”

