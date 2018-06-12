Could it be Christmas already for One Tree Hill fans? According to several since-deleted posts from former OTH costars, the cast recently reunited for a mystery holiday project.

Multiple actors from the original cast took to social media earlier this week, posting teasers from Lafayette, Louisiana, where they joined forces once again — but left specific details to the imagination.

Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Robert Buckley (Clay Evans), Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina) and Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor), were among the actors to take part in the mystery posts leading fans of the wildly popular 2000s teen drama to share their excitement on social media.

Though the teasers didn’t give away much information, the one thing all of them had in common was a simple hashtag, #christmas2018, and a photo of themselves.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Tanner’s tweet gave the most information away as he called their get-together a “new project.” He added: “On set working with some oldies but goodies.”

Burton, meanwhile, captioned a selfie: “Behind the scenes.”

And regardless of the lack of information, commenters couldn’t help but gush over what might be a reunion of their favorite past TV show.

“Okay so all our favorite besties are partnering up for a Christmas movie and I’m 100% living for it,” one commenter wrote. “Such great news I’m still recovering 😭 @HilarieBurton @robertbuckley @antwon_tanner”

Another added: “Are we really getting a #onetreehill reunion special?!? Ohhhh i really do hope so!!!! Thanks for the teasers!! #reunion #christmas2018”

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012 and also starred Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), Chad Michael Murray (Lucas Scott), James Lafferty (Nathan Scott) and Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James).

