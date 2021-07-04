‘Hart of Dixie’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

There’s no place like Bluebell. Hart of Dixie won over audiences with its love triangles, heartwarming friendships and southern charm.

Rachel Bilson led the cast of the CW series from September 2011 to March 2015, portraying lovable New York doctor turned Alabama resident Zoe Hart. Wilson Bethel (Wade Kinsella) and Scott Porter (George Tucker) played her love interests, while Cress Williams (Lavon Hayes) took on the role of the town’s mayor and Zoe’s best friend. The leading lady frequently butted heads with Jaime King and Tim Matheson’s father-daughter duo, Lemon Breeland and Brick Breeland, respectively, though the trio came to adore each other eventually. A supporting cast of wacky locals rounded out the ensemble.

The show ended its run after four seasons as Bilson prepared to give birth to her first child. Some fans speculated that Hart of Dixie was canceled prematurely due to the actress’ impending arrival, but she later set the record straight.

“Missing the #zoehart #hartofdixie days, especially this outfit and this lady,” the O.C. alum wrote via Instagram in July 2015. “Just wanted to clear something up, the cancellation of HOD had nothing to do with me or my pregnancy. I loved my show and loved playing Zoe Hart, thanks to everyone who watched.”

The cast certainly took fond memories and friendships from the set. “Hart of Dixie, which was obviously a really pivotal part of my life and my career, it’s been, I think, four or five years now since it ended, and fortunately, I still feel so connected to the people I did that show with and the material itself,” Bethel told TVLine in November 2019. “But I think the fact that people are still finding that show for the first time and rewatching it, it’s an incredibly special thing, and I still, to this day, have an incredible affection for that show and that character. I give a huge amount of respect [for Hart of Dixie] in terms of where that’s kind of brought me to today.”

The actor added that during a recent reunion with the stars of the show and its creator, Leila Gerstein, “word was being kind of bandied about trying to do some kind of redux situation, so we’ll see what happens with that.” Bethel then noted that he “would love to work with all of them again.”

Bilson fueled chatter about a revival in December 2020. “Oh, I would totally do it. We all love each other. We have such a good group. We have a group chat that we’re always checking in and stuff,” she told PopCulture.com. “I would love to do it. It was such a great experience. I loved playing Zoe, and I really did love everyone I worked with. So, if the opportunity arose, I would definitely do it. … We’re always saying, ‘Let’s bring it back. What can we do?’ Everyone’s into it.”

Porter, for his part, reflected on his onscreen romance with Kaitlyn Black (AnnaBeth Nass) in June 2021. “Oh man, George Tucker. He was just a romantic in every sense of the word,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think the relationship with AnnaBeth is very strong. And so organic and something that came out of left field for both of them and then felt so right immediately. I have a hard time believing that the two of them don’t end up together.”

