Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Split After Dating Less Than a Year: Report

Parting ways. Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have ended their relationship after dating for less than a year, People reports.

The Barry star, 42, and Bilson, 38, sparked speculation that they were dating in November 2019 when they were seen together in Los Angeles. One month later, they were spotted holding hands in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, while grabbing coffee with some of the actor’s family members.

The pair — who costarred in the 2013 film The To Do List — made their red carpet debut in January at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Prior to her relationship with Hader, the O.C. alum was rumored to be dating Nick Viall after the twosome began exchanging flirty messages on social media last summer. However, Bilson told Us in December 2019 that she and the former Bachelor star, 39, “have always just been friends.”

Viall also stated that his relationship with the Hart of Dixie alum was strictly platonic in November 2019. The “Viall Files” podcast host weighed in on Bilson’s relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum in January.

“They seem like a cute couple. I didn’t get a chance to meet Bill,” Viall — who also attended the 2020 Golden Globes — told Us. “I’m a big fan of his and Barry. And Rachel’s a good friend and, yeah, I think it’s great.”

Bilson was previously engaged to actor Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Briar. Us broke the news in September 2017 that she and the Jumper star, 39, had split after nearly 10 years together.

The Last Kiss actress revealed on Viall’s podcast in July 2019 that she hadn’t introduced her daughter to any of the men she’s dated since her split from Christensen.

“She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” she said at the time. “It would have to be a very serious relationship.”

Bilson was also in a three-year relationship with her O.C. costar Adam Brody until their split in 2006.

Hader, for his part, called it quits with his wife, Maggie Carey, in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. The former couple are the parents of daughters Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hader and Bilson’s reps for comment.