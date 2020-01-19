Nick Viall Weighs In on ‘Good Friend’ Rachel Bilson Dating Bill Hader

Wishing her the best. Bachelor alum Nick Viall spoke to Us Weekly about his “good friend” Rachel Bilson’s new boyfriend, Bill Hader, and said that he’s happy for her relationship.

“They seem like a cute couple,” Viall, 39, told Us at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards presented by Capital One in L.A. on Friday, January 17.

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on January 5. “I didn’t get a chance to meet Bill,” Viall told Us of spotting the Saturday Night Live alum, 41, at the award show in L.A. “I’m a big fan of his and Barry. And Rachel’s a good friend and, yeah, I think it’s great.”

Viall and Bilson, 38, sparked dating rumors in July 2019 after she guested on his “Viall Files” podcast and the pair subsequently exchanged flirty messages on Instagram, but the Bachelorette alum told Us on Saturday that he “would call Rachel definitely more of a friend” not an ex.

The former O.C. star also addressed the whispers with Us in December, saying that she and Viall have “always just been friends.” She added that “he’s a really nice guy.”

Bilson and Hader, meanwhile, sparked speculation in early November that they were an item when they were seen together in L.A. The couple were also spotted holding hands as they grabbed coffee together in the Barry star’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, along with some of Hader’s family members.

The pair costarred in the romantic comedy The To Do List in 2013.

Bilson split from Hayden Christensen in 2017. The exes share daughter Briar, 5.

Hader and Maggie Carey split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage and share three children, Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

The comedian’s Barry costar Henry Winkler spoke to Us at the Golden Globes about the couple, saying that the pair’s dynamic works “because Bill is great and Rachel is so lovely.”

An onlooker told Us that the It: Chapter II actor and the Hart of Dixie alum were “holding hands” in the lobby of the Beverly Hilton hotel later that evening while being escorted towards the exit.

With reporting by Emily Marcus