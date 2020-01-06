It’s official! Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader confirmed their relationship status at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

According to an eyewitness, the 38-year-old OC alum and the 41-year-old Barry star, who is nominated for Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series at Sunday’s show, arrived at the Beverly Hilton holding hands. The red carpet moment comes two months after the pair sparked dating speculation while out together in Los Angeles. The twosome fueled the reports when they were spotted at a Starbucks in Hader’s hometown on December 21.

Bilson’s former rumored flame Nick Viall was also at Sunday’s show. The actress and the Bachelor alum made headlines for exchanging flirty comments on social media during the summer of 2019 after the Hart of Dixie alum appeared on his “Viall Files” podcast. Bilson told Us in December, however, that nothing romantic happened between the duo.

“We’re just friends,” she said at the time. “We’ve always just been friends. He’s a really nice guy.”

Bilson was previously engaged to Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Briar. Us broke the news in September 2017 that the twosome split after nearly a decade together. In July, Bilson told Viall that her little girl hasn’t met any of her love interests yet.

“[Briar] has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” she said on “Viall Files.” “It would have to be a very serious relationship.”

Hader, for his part, split from ex-wife Maggie Carey in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. They share three kids: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5. While he shares joint physical and legal custody of their kids, Hader was visibly emotional during a 2019 interview with Variety about being a working father.

“I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer,” he said in January 2019. “It was terrible.”