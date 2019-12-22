Rachel Bilson and her former costar Bill Hader were spotted grabbing coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, December 21, prompting speculation that they are dating.

The Hart of Dixie alum, 38, and the Barry star, 41, were seen grabbing hot drinks to go at a Starbucks in Hader’s hometown. TMZ reports that the couple held hands and were joined by the former Saturday Night Live star’s family members. They were previously spotted on a date in L.A. in early November.

Hader and Bilson, who split with Hayden Christensen in 2017, co-starred in the romantic comedy The To Do List in 2013.

The film was written and directed by the comedian’s then-wife Maggie Carey. The couple split in 2017 after 11 years of marriage and share three children, Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

In an interview with Variety in January, Hader said that he is friends with his ex-wife. The pair share joint physical and legal custody of their kids, but the Emmy winner cried as he admitted that his busy career kept him from seeing his children as much as he wanted to. “I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer,” he told Variety. “It was terrible.”

Bilson, who shares daughter Briar, 5, with the Star Wars actor, was most recently linked to Nick Viall.

The Bachelor star, 39, confirmed in November that he had dinner with the O.C. alum, telling Brad Goreski on his “Brad Behavior” podcast that they “hung out.”

Bilson and the former reality TV star sparked romance rumors after she guested on his “Viall Files” podcast in July. They subsequently traded flirty comments on social media, with Viall complimenting her “cute dress” in August and the actress commenting on his “sweet cuffs” later that month.

Bilson told Us Weekly earlier this month that they are “just friends,” adding, “He’s a really nice guy.”

During her July appearance on Viall’s podcast, Bilson talked about dating as a single mom and admitted that she hasn’t introduced her daughter to any of the men she’s dated since she and Christensen split.

“She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” she admitted. “It would have to be a very serious relationship.”