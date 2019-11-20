



Nick Viall ’s Instagram feed recently gave away that he had dinner with rumored love interest Rachel Bilson … but only to the highly trained eye of Brad Goreski

Viall, 39, joins Goreski, 42, in the Wednesday, November 20, episode of the stylist’s new LadyGang Network podcast on PodcastOne Network, “Brad Behavior.” And in that episode, Goreski recalls seeing a now-deleted photo the former Bachelor posted on October 5, captioned, “Clean plate club.”

Bilson’s face wasn’t visible in the pic, but Goreski recognized the 38-year-old from the white, asymmetrical Jacquemus dress he knew she had worn earlier in the day. (The Hart of Dixie actress wore the dress to the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles on October 5.)

During their convo, Goreski asks Viall point-blank if he was having dinner with Bilson. “I was, yeah,” the reality star responded. “We hung out, and her friends were there too … a bunch of people.”

In the podcast, Viall also entertains the idea of traveling with Bilson. When Goreski suggests Paris, he replies, “Probably not.”

Viall and Bilson sparked romance rumors after she graced his “Viall Files” podcast in July. They’ve since traded flirty comments on social media, with Viall commenting on her “cute dress” in August and Bilson complimenting his “sweet cuffs” later that month.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, however, told Us earlier this month that Bilson is “a friend,” in the same interview when he shot down speculation that he was dating fellow BiP alum Demi Burnett.

“I’m certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes,” he said at the time. “I’m not trying to put pressure on myself.”

Bilson also addressed her and Viall’s rumored relationship, playfully telling Us in September that she didn’t “want to talk about it.” Her best friend, actress Jaime King, added, “That’s private; we’ll keep that private, for now.”

During his season of The Bachelor, Viall got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi, with fans witnessing the proposal in a March 2017 episode of the ABC reality show. The former couple split in August 2017.

For her part, Bilson was previously engaged to her Jumper costar Hayden Christensen. The duo were in a relationship off and on between 2008 and 2017, and they share daughter Briar Rose, 5.

Goreski’s “Brad Behavior” conversation with Viall is available on PodcastOne and Apple Podcasts.