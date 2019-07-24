Rachel Bilson Looks Out for This ‘Red Flag’ While Dating as a Single Mom





Looking out for her little one! Rachel Bilson’s daughter is her No. 1 priority while dating as a single mom.

“I was talking to this guy a few months back [and] anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her,” the actress, 37, revealed on the Wednesday, July 24, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “It was a red flag because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.”

The O.C. alum, who shares 4-year-old daughter Briar with her ex Hayden Christensen, added, “I always put it out there. She’s my world and I talk about her all the time. How f–ked up would it be if I hid that? … If you’re going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid.”

While the Los Angeles native has been on dates since her September 2017 split, Briar has yet to meet any of the men she’s seen. “It would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” Bilson explained to the former Bachelor, 38. “It would have to be a very serious relationship.”

Us Weekly broke the news that she and the Stars Wars alum, also 38, called it quits after nearly ten years together. “She’s full-time back in L.A.,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “He’s in Toronto. They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months. They are completely, officially done.”

The pair met filming the 2008 movie Jumper and got engaged that December. Although they called off their engagement in August 2010, they reconciled within three months.

The Hart of Dixie alum gave birth to Briar in October 2014. Her rep told Us in a statement at the time: “Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson welcome their daughter Briar Rose Christensen born on October 29, 2014. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.”

