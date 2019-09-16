



Is Rachel Bilson the latest celebrity to date a member of Bachelor Nation? The O.C. alum and Nick Viall recently sparked romance rumors on social media.

Bilson, 38, met the former Bachelor, also 38, in July after she joined him on his “Viall Files” podcast. During the episode, the actress, who revealed Viall slid into her DMs to book the appearance, spoke candidly about dating as a single mother.

“I was talking to this guy a few months back [and] anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her,” Bilson, who shares 4-year-old daughter Briar with ex Hayden Christensen, explained. “It was a red flag because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.”

In the following months, Bilson and Viall have ignited dating speculation by commenting on each other’s Instagram photos.

“Cute dress,” Viall replied to a photo of Bilson with former Hart of Dixie costars Scott Porter and Wilson Bethel on August 4.

The Jumper actress, meanwhile, complimented the reality TV personality’s “sweet cuffs” on a pic that same month. Bilson also quipped that Viall “took the plunge..er” in the comments section of his Charmin ad with Becca Tilley on September 9.

More recently, Viall wrote “nice mountains” on a photo of Bilson sitting on a rock in the desert on Saturday, September 14.

This isn’t the first time Viall has been linked to a famous actress following his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017. Fans previously speculated that the Bachelor in Paradise alum was seeing January Jones after she also left flirty comments on his Instagram. The Mad Men alum shut down the dating rumors in February 2018.

“He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” Jones told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.”

Back in September 2017, Us Weekly broke the news that Bilson and Christensen, who were previously engaged, called it quits after nearly a decade together.

