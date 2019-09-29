Is Rachel Bilson Dating Nick Viall? She Says …





Taking things slow? That’s how it sounds! Rachel Bilson and her best friend, Jaime King, walked the red carpet at the Freeze HD Gala on Saturday, September 28, and revealed what Bilson is looking for in a partner.

“I’m way protective of her. I want someone that loves her, adores her [and] cherishes her,” King, 40, told Us Weekly exclusively. “Someone that is funny, brilliant and smart. Someone who is enthusiastic, an extrovert but also a domestic because she likes to stay at home, someone that really understands what she loves and supports her with the kind of loyalty that she supports others.”

Bilson, 38, then joked that that was her “dating resume.” However, when asked about her rumored romance with former Bachelor Nick Viall, she blushed. “I don’t want to talk about it,” she playfully said, with King chiming in: “That’s private; we’ll keep that private, for now.”

The Take Two actress and the reality star, 38, met in July when she came on his “Viall Files” podcast. After, they began leaving flirty comments on each other’s Instagram accounts, causing fans to wonder if their friendship was something more.

“I’m not really defining my relationships right now but she’s definitely a friend and she’s great and I always enjoy spending time with Rachel,” the Bachelorette alum told Us of Bilson at the 10th Annual Thirst Gala on Saturday, before adding that he’s looking for someone “with a great heart” and who would be OK putting up with him!

“In all seriousness, I think I’m eager to meet someone but not in a rush to do it just because,” he shared. “You don’t have to rush to figure out the rest of your life.”

After nearly 10 years ago, Bilson split from Hayden Christensen in September 2017. The pair share shares 4-year-old daughter Briar.

During the episode of Viall’s podcast, the O.C. alum opened up about the difficulties of dating as a single mother. “I was talking to this guy a few months back [and] anytime I would bring my daughter up, they would never pursue the question or ask more about her,” she revealed. “It was a red flag because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid.”

