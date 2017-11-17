Bill Hader and his wife, Maggie Carey, are getting a divorce, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 39, and the filmmaker met in Los Angeles through one of her friends from college and later moved to New York City together when he was cast on the NBC late-night variety show. They tied the knot in 2006 and share three daughters: Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3.

The former couple worked together too. Carey wrote and directed the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, in which Hader starred as the boss of main character Brandy Klark (Aubrey Plaza). “He has to be in everything I do,” Carey quipped during a joint interview with USA Today at the time. Her husband responded, “I’ll be in all your movies.”

After the comedian left SNL in 2013 after eight seasons, he and his family moved back to the West Coast. “The whole reason we’re moving to California is that we’re tired of being apart all he time,” he told USA Today. “Doing SNL was a huge time commitment. You’d have weeks off and you’d have to go to L.A. It’s about rolling with the punches.”

In addition to SNL, Hader is known for his work on South Park and his mockumentary series Documentary Now! Carey recently directed several episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which stars Hader’s former SNL castmate Andy Samberg.

