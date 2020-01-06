Showing his support! Henry Winkler dished to Us Weekly exclusively about his Barry costar Bill Hader’s new romance with Rachel Bilson.

While attending the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, Winkler revealed what has allowed for the new couple to have a successful relationship. The former Happy Days star, 74, shared that the pair’s dynamic works “because Bill is great and Rachel is so lovely.”

After much speculation, Hader and Bilson made their red carpet at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday. The duo wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. They also matched in all-black ensembles, as Hader looked dapper in a black tuxedo and Bilson wore a gown by the Brock Collection.

An onlooker told Us that the It: Chapter II actor, 41, and Hart of Dixie alum, 38, were “holding hands” in the lobby later that evening while being escorted toward the building’s exit. On their way out, Hader stopped “to high five a male guest and briefly chat,” and Bilson said “aww” before they continued to make their way toward the building’s exit.

The OC alum’s rumored flame Nick Viall was also in attendance for Sunday’s prestigious ceremony. He walked the red carpet with fellow Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett, who told Us at the time that she was “just excited to be here.”

After Bilson appeared on Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast in July 2019, the pair sparked dating rumors due to a flirty exchange they had on Instagram. In December, Bilson told Us that they were “just friends” and have “always just been friends.”

Bilson, meanwhile, was first spotted with Hader in November on a date in Los Angeles. They drove the romance narrative further when they were next seen grabbing coffee at a Starbucks in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After making their Golden Globes debut, Viall responded to The Morning Toast’s Instagram post about Bilson and Hader’s relationship. “It makes it easier since I’m such a Barry fan,” the 39-year-old replied on Sunday.

Bilson and Hader previously worked on the raunchy romantic comedy The To Do List in 2013. The film was directed by Maggie Carey, who was married to Hader from 2006 until they announced their split in November 2017. The exes, who share daughters Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5, finalized their divorce in May 2018.

Bilson shares daughter Briar, 5, with former fiancé Hayden Christensen. In September 2017, Us broke the news that the Jumper costars called it quits after dating for nearly 10 years.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe and Taylor Ferber