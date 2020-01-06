Nick Viall Has the Best Response to Rachel Bilson’s Romance With Bill Hader

Nick Viall will still be tuning into Barry season 3. The former Bachelor had the perfect reaction after former rumored fling Rachel Bilson stepped out with Bill Hader at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

“It makes it easier since I’m such a Barry fan,” Viall, 39, commented on The Morning Toast’s Instagram post of Bilson, 38, and Hader, 41, on Sunday.

The former Hart of Dixie star and the Saturday Night Live alum, who was nominated for his role in Barry at the 77th annual Golden Globes, walked the red carpet hand in hand earlier on Sunday. Their red carpet debut came two months after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. The twosome fueled romance reports last month after they were seen at a Starbucks in Hader’s hometown on December 21.

Bilson’s relationship with Viall, meanwhile, made headlines during the summer of 2019. After The OC alum appeared on his “Viall Files” podcast, fans caught the duo flirting with each other via Instagram. Both Bilson and Viall have claimed that their relationship is platonic in recent months.

“We’re just friends. We’ve always just been friends. He’s a really nice guy,” the actress told Us in December, noting that the twosome were “just messing around” with their social media remarks.

She added at the time that Viall should consider being the Bachelor again. (After two seasons of The Bachelorette and a stint on Bachelor in Paradise, the reality TV personality was named the 21st Bachelor. While he proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during the finale, they split in August 2017.)

“He’s very entertaining. I tease him about it, but I don’t think he would ever do it,” Bilson told Us.

Viall, for his part, attended the 2020 Golden Globes with Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett. The Natural Habits creator, who cohosted E!’s social media live stream, has previously denied that anything romantic is going on between him and Burnett, who split from fiancée Kristian Haggerty in October 2019.

“I’m not dating Demi,” Viall told Us in November. “I’m certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes. [But] I’m not trying to put pressure on myself.”