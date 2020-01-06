The most dramatic awards ceremony ever? Nick Viall and Demi Burnett attended the 2020 Golden Globes together on Sunday, January 5.

The 39-year-old former Bachelor, who appeared on E!’s social media live stream from Sunday’s carpet with fellow Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams, brought the 24-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum as his date for the evening.

“Golden Globes bound ft Elsa ❄️ 📷: @nickviall,” Burnett captioned a photo in her blue Guess gown on Sunday via Instagram. Burnett also posted a video from the car with Viall.

Viall, for his part, posted his video from E!’s glam bot.

“Feeling Golden,” he wrote via Instagram.

The “Viall Files” host has been spending a lot of time with Burnett after she split from fiancée Kristian Haggerty in October 2019. Viall shut down romance rumors, however, during an interview with Us Weekly in November.

“I’m not dating Demi,” he said at the time. “I’m certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes. [But] I’m not trying to put pressure on myself.”

Hannah Brown, who met Burnett while filming season 23 of The Bachelor, echoed Viall’s thoughts.

“Oh, no. They were just having a good time,” Brown told Us. “They’re really good friends. They’re like besties. Well, she’s my bestie. We’re besties first and then Nick is her other best friend.”

Viall has also denied having a romantic relationship with Rachel Bilson in recent months. While the twosome were caught getting flirty on Instagram during the summer of 2019, the OC alum confirmed her relationship with Bill Hader at Sunday’s show. The couple, who were first spotted together in November, arrived at the ceremony, hand in hand. The 41-year-old actor is nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for his role in Barry.