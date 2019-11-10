



Coming clean! Nick Viall opened up about whether or not he’s dating Rachel Bilson and Demi Burnett in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, November 9.

“I’m not dating Demi,” Viall, 39, told Us at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. As for Bilson, 38, the former Bachelor calls her “a friend.”

Burnett, 24, sparked speculation that she was dating Viall after she posted a photo on social media holding his hand at a Halloween costume party, according to Life & Style. Hannah Brown told the magazine on November 4 that there’s nothing romantic going on between the pair.

“Oh, no. They were just having a good time,” the season 15 Bachelorette said. “They’re really good friends. They’re like besties. Well, she’s my bestie. We’re besties first and then Nick is her other best friend.”

Burnett is newly single. The Bachelor in Paradise alum announced that she and her former fiancée, Kristian Haggerty, had split in an Instagram post on October 31.

Bilson, meanwhile, sparked speculation that she was dating Viall after appearing on his “Viall Files” podcast in July. Since then, the O.C. alum and Viall have left each other flirty comments on social media.

“Cute dress,” Viall wrote underneath a photo of Bilson posing with her former Hart of Dixie costars Scott Porter and Wilson Bethel on August 4. The actress returned the favor by commenting “sweet cuffs” on one of his social media posts later that month.

Bilson was in a relationship with Hayden Christensen from 2009 to 2017. They share 5-year-old daughter, Briar Rose.

Viall told Us he is currently dating but hopes his relationships will evolve naturally. “I’m certainly hoping to settle down when the right person comes,” he said. “I’m not trying to put pressure on myself.”

The reality TV star previously got engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi on season 21 of The Bachelor. Grimaldi, 32, revealed on the October 22 episode of the podcast “Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan,” that she didn’t want to get engaged to Viall on the season finale.

“I had a conversation with him, and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged? ‘Cause that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other,’” Grimaldi said.

She explained that Viall convinced her to look at the proposal as a sign of commitment. “He brought up something really important, and I think if we weren’t engaged, we would’ve broken up sooner,” she said.

Viall told Us that it was also strange for him to propose on the reality show. “I think every season is the same, where I think the lead and the contestants always have a lot of hesitation,” he said. “It’s pretty crazy to get engaged after a few weeks. So, Vanessa is no different than everyone who’s been in her position who’s had a lot of reluctance on that and I was the same on my experience.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer