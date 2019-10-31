



They’ll always have Paradise. Kristian Haggerty shared a sweet message for her ex-fiancée, Demi Burnett, after the Bachelor in Paradise couple called off their engagement.

“You will always have a piece of my heart,” the 27-year-old Florida resident wrote alongside a picture from their proposal, which aired on the season 6 finale of the ABC dating series last month, via Instagram.

Demi reposted the shot, writing, “Same ❤️.”

After weeks of speculation, the reality TV personalities announced their split on Thursday, October 31. The two women shared the same statement via Instagram.

“What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us. With a heavy heart full of love for one another we have decided it is best for us to take a step back from our relationship. We ultimately want what is best for us in the long run and for us right now, that means being apart and growing individually,” the statement read. “We have felt so much love and support from you all as you’ve followed our journey together and for that we are grateful. We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

The statement concluded: “And we hope it shows that two people can love one another in different ways and for us right now that is apart. But we remain committed to encouraging each other, supporting each other and continuing forward in a way best for us.”

Demi and Kristian met before the former Bachelor contestant left for Mexico to film season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. After the Texas native struck up a romance with Derek Peth, Kristian arrived on the beach and the two women decided to give their relationship a shot.

Less than a month after they got engaged on the finale, fans began to speculate that they called it quits. Demi denied any relationship issues while chatting with Us Weekly on October 9.

“Every relationship is different and it’s like — I mean in the most respectful way — it’s nobody’s business how our relationship works. We both have so much going on right now,” Demi said at the time. “She’s in Florida, I’m in New York but we do spend time together. Just because we don’t broadcast it doesn’t mean that we’re not together. … There’s so much going on for both of us that it’s like, ‘Oh, planning a wedding right now just sounds so intense.’ So we’re definitely taking it slow and just enjoying our time together.”

News of Demi and Kristian’s split comes the day after their former costars John Paul Jones and Tayshia Adams called it quits.