



Getting honest. Although Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty don’t constantly post photos together, the couple is still engaged and going strong, Demi told Us Weekly exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods first-ever fashion show on Tuesday, October 9.

“Every relationship is different and it’s like — I mean in the most respectful way — it’s nobody’s business how our relationship works. We both have so much going on right now,” the reality star, 24, said. “She’s in Florida, I’m in New York but we do spend time together. Just because we don’t broadcast it doesn’t mean that we’re not together.”

Demi, who first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, met Kristian before season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. However, after a few weeks in Mexico where she casually dated Derek Peth, the interior designer revealed to Chris Harrison that she had been seeing a girl at home and really missed her. With that, Kristian was flown out and the pair continued dating on the show.

During the finale, Demi got down on one knee and proposed. Kristian accepted, and on the reunion special, proposed back, giving Demi a ring, too.

The couple are still together but live separately — Kristian in West Hollywood and Demi in the Valley.

“We’re not too far apart. I think it’s important to kind of have our space just so, you know, we can develop a normal, very solid, steady relationship,” the Texas native said, adding that they haven’t yet begun wedding planning.

“If you just jump into it and just rush everything, for me personally, that’s not how I could have a successful relationship. I have to definitely take it at a steady pace,” Demi told Us. “We’re definitely just dating right now. There’s so much going on for both of us that it’s like, ‘Oh, planning a wedding right now just sounds so intense.’ So we’re definitely taking it slow and just enjoying our time together.”

