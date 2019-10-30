Keeping things private. Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett isn’t speaking about her relationship with her fiancée, Kristian Haggerty, amid speculation that Bachelor Nation’s first same-sex couple have parted ways.

Demi, 24, attended the Too Faced X Show Me Your MuMu event on Tuesday, October 29, where she was asked if she was happy to live near Kristian, 27, in Los Angeles. Kristian lives in West Hollywood while Demi resides in the Valley. A source told Us Weekly that Demi “brushed off the topic” adding, “There’s no way they’re together.” However, Demi was spotted still wearing her engagement ring at the event.

The couple haven’t posted any photos of each other on social media since September 19 — two days after the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise aired — causing fans to wonder if the pair parted ways.

Kristian’s sister, Caitlin Haggerty, seemed to throw shade at Demi in an Instagram post on Tuesday, October 29. “Sorry dad…… #thirsttrap,” Demi captioned a photo of herself in a bikini. Caitlin replied, “Not desperate at all…”

Kristian was also spotted attending Bachelor alum Tracy Shapoff’s birthday party at TAO Los Angeles on Friday, October 25, without Demi. On October 9, Demi exclusively told Us that she and Kristian are still together despite keeping their relationship off social media.

“Every relationship is different and it’s like — I mean in the most respectful way — it’s nobody’s business how our relationship works. We both have so much going on right now,” she told Us about their busy schedules. “She’s in Florida, I’m in New York but we do spend time together. Just because we don’t broadcast it doesn’t mean that we’re not together.”

She added, “We’re not too far apart. I think it’s important to kind of have our space just so, you know, we can develop a normal, very solid, steady relationship.”

However, she told Us their wedding plans are currently on hold. “If you just jump into it and just rush everything, for me personally, that’s not how I could have a successful relationship. I have to definitely take it at a steady pace,” the reality star said. “We’re definitely just dating right now. There’s so much going on for both of us that it’s like, ‘Oh, planning a wedding right now just sounds so intense.’ So we’re definitely taking it slow and just enjoying our time together.”

Demi competed for Colton Underwood‘s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor before returning for season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. While on the show, she publicly came out as queer. Demi was dating her Bachelor in Paradise costar Derek Peth when she revealed to host Chris Harrison that she was dating Kristian back home. Kristian was flown out to Mexico, where the show was filming, and they continued dating on the show. On the season finale, Demi proposed to Kristian who said yes.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe