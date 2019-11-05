



Week after week, Burnett has been there to support Brown and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. “It is so great to know that there’s going to be a face there that I know in the crowd and that she’s always there,” Brown, 25, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday, November 4. “I’ve been so lucky to have so many friends and family come out and support me each week, but our dynamic is perfect.”

With each woman facing her own hard split – Brown on The Bachelorette with Jed Wyatt – and Burnett breaking up with Kristian Haggerty after being on Bachelor in Paradise – their friendship has gotten stronger.

“I think we are like the craziest mess of friends, but sometimes it just somehow, it works and we’ve both been though a lot and I think it’s just knowing that we’re going to be there whether we agree or disagree,” the former Bachelorette said.

“We are always going to have each other’s’ back through anything, and I’m just so proud of her and her just being honest and making choices that are right for her at this time,” she added. “I can’t wait to see what’s next for her and I’m really proud and happy that she’s been here through this amazing experience with me.”

On October 31, Burnett announced on Instagram that she and Haggerty called off their engagement. Shortly after, the Bachelor Nation star tweeted that she was “not okay today” and decided to take a social media break.

Since the breakup, Burnett has been focused on herself, and her friendships, once of which is Brown, who she watched live on Monday night dance with her pro partner Alan Bersten.

