



The moment before that moment! After Hannah Brown shattered Bachelor Nation’s hearts by breaking up with Tyler Cameron on the Tuesday, July 30, finale of The Bachelorette, Jed Wyatt waltzed over with his guitar in tow.

“I’m about to ask Hannah to marry me. It just all kind of hit me, how amazing this could be,” Jed, 25, said during a confessional. “I feel excited and scared. Nervous. This is the biggest day of my life.”

The singer-songwriter acknowledged to Hannah, 24, that “talking is hard sometimes for me,” so he decided to put his feelings into a song that he wrote for her and their big moment in Greece.

“After all that you’ve been through / And those times you wish you knew / Who was on the other side of all those restless nights / We always knew it’s me and you,” he sang. “Time stands still for us / It’s happened more than once / And every time we’re holding hands and dancing in the sun / Baby, time stands still for us.”

The Alabama native told Jed that while she didn’t “have a song,” she did want him to be her “future husband.”

“I’ve been praying for this moment for a long time,” she said. “I’ve been praying for you. You’ve supported me. You’ve loved me. You’ve challenged me. You’ve moved me. And it’s made me love you so, so much. And I am in complete love with you. I love you, Jed Wyatt.”

The Nashville resident told the Bachelor alum that he has “lived 25 years of my life without you, and I don’t want to go another day of my life without you being all mine.” He then got down on bended knee and proposed with a stunning Neil Lane diamond ring.

“We’re engaged!” the couple sang in unison.

Well, until they weren’t. Later in the episode, Hannah broke off her engagement to Jed after hearing conflicting stories about his relationship with Haley Stevens, a country singer he had dated just before joining the cast of the ABC reality dating series.

“It’s so messed up,” a visibly emotional Hannah told Jed during the finale’s live portion. “It’s just sad.”

At the end of the episode, the former Miss Alabama USA reunited with Tyler, 26, and asked him out on a date.

