



Trouble in paradise. Bachelor Nation star Demi Burnett said she needs time away from social media in the wake of her split from fiancée Kristian Haggerty. In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, October 31, the pair announced that they would be calling off their engagement, which was televised on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I’m not okay today and I’m going to take a break from social,” Burnett, 24, tweeted shortly after the couple confirmed their split. “Thank you to everyone who is reaching out xx”

Burnett was first seen on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, where she quickly became a fan favorite. The Texas native went through an emotional journey on this summer’s season of Bachelor in Paradise and publicly came out as queer after briefly being pursued by Bachelor franchise alum Derek Peth. After revealing to host Chris Harrison that she had been dating Haggerty, 27, before filming began, the ABC dating show flew Haggerty out to join the cast in Mexico. The two got engaged on the season finale, making history as the franchise’s first-ever queer couple.

Speculation that the engagement was on the rocks began shortly after the finale aired in September, as the two stopped sharing photos of each other on social media. Just two days before the couple confirmed they were parting ways, Burnett was spotted wearing her engagement ring at an event sponsored by Too Faced in Los Angeles. She had “brushed off” comments about her relationship with Haggerty at the time, a source told Us. “There’s no way they’re together.”

The same day, Haggerty’s sister Caitlin called Burnett “desperate” after the Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a revealing bikini photo to her Instagram.

Although they are no longer engaged, Burnett and Haggerty both said they want the best for one another as they continue to grow as individuals. The two women shared the same emotional statement alongside sweet black-and-white photos on each of their Instagram pages, noting, “What has always been at the forefront of our relationship is love and care for one another. Our priority is doing what is best for us … We will forever be proud of the impact our love story has made and we hope it has helped others feel more accepted and confident within themselves. We hope it reminded others they aren’t alone and don’t need to be ashamed of who they are.”

Haggerty added another photo from the couple’s on-air engagement to her Instagram Story, telling her ex-fiancée, “You will always have a piece of my heart.”