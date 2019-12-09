Time to celebrate! Taylor Swift, Nicole Kidman and more celebrities are reacting to the 2020 Golden Globe nominations.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announced the full list of noms on Monday, December 9. In the movie categories, Marriage Story (six noms), The Irishman (five noms) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (five noms) are leading the pack. Joker and The Two Popes are also at the top of the list with four nominations each.

In the TV categories, HBO’s Chernobyl is tied with Netflix series The Crown and Unbelievable for four nominations each. Apple’s The Morning Show also scored three nominations, including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama.

“I’m incredibly proud that the show was nominated, and it’s so rewarding to see the hard work and talent of Reese and Jen recognized,” The Morning Show executive producer and showrunner Kerry Ehrin said in a statement to Us Weekly on Monday. “Mimi, Michael and I could not be more delighted and grateful to the HFPA for this honor, and to Apple for all their support.”

Producer Michael Ellenberg added, “I am so grateful to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing ‘The Morning Show’ and Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s outstanding performances. A huge thank you to Apple TV+ for their incredible partnership and the remarkable cast and crew, who I’m honored to share this nomination with.”

Ricky Gervais will host the 77th annual Golden Globes on NBC Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to read all the stars’ reactions: