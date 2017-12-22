It’s over. Bill Hader has filed for divorce from his wife of more than 11 years, Maggie Carey.

The Saturday Night Live alum, 39, cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of the split on Thursday, December 21. He is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The comedian also stated that spousal support should be paid to his ex.

The news comes just one month after a rep for Hader confirmed their split to Us Weekly on November 17. The couple tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to three daughters: Hannah, 8, Harper, 5, and Hayley, 3.

After the Trainwreck actor made his SNL exit in 2013 following eight seasons, he explained to USA Today that he would be moving his family back to the West Coast. “The whole reason we’re moving to California is that we’re tired of being apart all the time,” he said at the time. “Doing SNL was a huge time commitment. You’d have weeks off and you’d have to go to L.A. It’s about rolling with the punches.”

The two had also previously collaborated professionally. Carey wrote and directed the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, which starred Hader as the boss of main character Brandy Klark (Aubrey Plaza).

Hader and Carey first met in Los Angeles through a friend and later moved to New York City when Hader was cast on the late-night variety show.

