Talk about a throwback. During Bill Hader‘s time on Saturday Night Live, he joined Andy Samberg, host-at-the-time Shia LaBeouf and cast member Kristen Wiig for “The Shooting AKA Dear Sister,” a digital short by The Lonely Island.

The video mocks The O.C.’s season 2 finale, titled “Dearly Beloved,” when Marissa Cooper (Mischa Barton) shoots Trey (Logan Marshall-Green), while Imogen Heap‘s “Hide and Seek” plays in the background. The scene became one of the most memorable moments in the series, thanks to its over the top drama.

In the three-minute video, Samberg, 41, walks in and sees Hader, 41, writing a letter to his sister. Samberg then shoots him as the song starts.

In the sketch, Hader then shoots Samberg, who, in turn, shoots LaBeouf, 33, and all of them shoot Wiig, 46. Later, cops played by Fred Armisen and Jason Sudeikis enter … and shoot each other while the hit song begins over and over again.

The skit is now surfacing again following the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, when Hader and Rachel Bilson — who portrayed Summer Roberts on The O.C. — made their relationship official, walking the red carpet hand in hand.

The pair first sparked dating speculation in December when they were spotted at a Starbucks in Los Angeles.

Bilson, 38, was previously engaged to Hayden Christensen. The exes share 5-year-old daughter Briar. After nearly 10 years together, the duo separated in September 2017. Hader split from ex-wife Maggie Carey in 2017 after 11 years of marriage. They share three children.

“[Briar] has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” Bilson said on Nick Viall‘s podcast, “Viall Files,” in July. “It would have to be a very serious relationship.”