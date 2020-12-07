Moving on? Jaime King appeared to be in good spirits amid her divorce from Kyle Newman as she stepped out with Sennett Devermont.

The Hart of Dixie alum, 41, was spotted with the entrepreneur in West Hollywood on Friday, December 4. In addition to grabbing takeout from a Japanese restaurant, the pair hit up a local tattoo parlor. The duo were both dressed in casual clothing while wearing protective face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

King married Newman, 44, in 2007 at the Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles. They welcomed their sons, James, 7, in 2013 and Leo, 5, in 2015.

After nearly 13 years of marriage, King filed for divorce from Newman in May. At the time, she also requested a temporary restraining order against him that restricted him from coming within 100 yards of her.

In the months since the filing, the estranged pair’s divorce has continued to become messier. According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly in September, Newman claimed that King “emptied and closed” their joint bank accounts, “leaving Kyle with minimal access to funds.” Nearly two months later, the filmmaker filed for sole physical custody of the duo’s two children.

Early last month, a source told Us exclusively that “there’s still a lot of bad blood and negative feelings toward one another on both sides.” However, King and Newman are trying to put their young children first amid their separation.

“Jaime and Kyle’s situation is still very ugly and messy, but they’ve been trying to do the best they can for the sake of their kids,” the insider shared. “Jaime can be very impulsive at times and both of them have a temper, so it’s just a recipe for disaster.”

This past summer, King opened up about doing everything she can for her boys. “It’s the hardest thing in the world to say goodbye as a working mother,” she wrote via Instagram in August, sharing a pic of herself saying farewell to her little ones. “One day, I know my boys will look back and be proud. It’s all for you.”

The White Chicks actress added, “There is nothing I wouldn’t do to protect and give you the best life filled with freedom, joy, expression, safety and happiness. Always.❤️.”

