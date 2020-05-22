Getting messy. Jaime King outlined a number of alleged incidents of emotional abuse in her request for a restraining order from estranged husband Kyle Newman.

The 41-year-old actress was granted a temporary restraining order against the 44-year-old filmmaker shortly after filing for divorce on Monday, May 18. In new documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Hart of Dixie alum claimed that Newman had a history of being aggressive and emotionally manipulative toward her and that he was attempting to keep an eye on her whereabouts despite not being in the same state.

A source told Us on Friday, May 22, that Newman had left Los Angeles before splitting from King and that their sons, James, 6, and Leo, 4, were with him. “Kyle went to Pennsylvania where his family is with his kids when the pandemic began and has been parenting by himself throughout the pandemic,” the insider explained. “He took them there to get them out of the hotspot that was L.A. and so that they could be close to his family.”

In the documents associated with her restraining order, King alleged that Newman has refused to let their children communicate with her while staying in Pennsylvania and won’t bring them back to Los Angeles. “He said that he would return the boys if I fired my lawyer and sent him proof that I did,” King wrote in her testimony. “I provided ‘proof,’ but [he] still refused to return to Los Angeles and bring back our boys.”

Along with requesting that Newman remain 100 yards away from her at all times, King asked the court for additional protection for their children. She also requested a move-out order be put in effect and declared sole possession of their dogs, Peter and Wendy, that she had cared for before marriage.

The former couple tied the knot in November 2007 after meeting on the set of Fanboys two years earlier. The filmmaker responded in a statement one day after learning about his estranged wife’s claims and legal action.

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond,” a spokesperson for Newman told Us on Tuesday, May 19. “Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

Scroll down to learn more claims made in King’s restraining order request.