Things are getting messy. Kyle Newman responded to his estranged wife Jaime King’s emergency custody motion, after she was granted a temporary restraining order against him on Monday, May 18.

“Kyle was deeply saddened by Jaime’s attempt to obtain court orders based solely on false claims without providing him any opportunity to respond,” a spokesperson for Newman, 44, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, May 19. “As a result, he was extremely pleased that the judge nevertheless permitted their children to remain in his care.”

The pair share sons James, 6, and Leo, 4, who are the director’s No. 1 priority amid the duo’s divorce drama.

“As Kyle continues to solo parent, as he has done throughout this pandemic, he remains entirely focused on putting the children’s stability and welfare first,” the statement continued. “Kyle wants nothing but the best for his whole family and hopes that Jaime can find the peace and help she needs.”

Us confirmed on Monday that King, 41, had filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 13 years. Shortly after the filing, she was “partially granted” a temporary restraining order against Newman, who is not allowed to be “within 100 yards” of his wife.

A source later told Us that the Hart of Dixie alum also filed an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation of their boys in her divorce papers, but it was denied by a judge.

Newman’s response to King’s court filings came hours after the White Chicks actress was spotted out for the first time in L.A. without her wedding ring.

The Nebraska native was seen running errands on Tuesday wearing a black turtleneck, blue jeans and snakeskin loafers — but no ring. She did, however, have a diamond sparkler on her middle finger as she juggled bags and some kids’ snacks.

Before the pair split, King gushed to Us exclusively in December 2018, about how she and Newman were keeping their romance alive while raising their little ones, attributing their success to learning to be “spontaneous.”

“Ultimately, my husband is my best friend and, at the same time, my lover, the father of my children, my favorite human in the whole world,” she said. “And so when you come from a place of fullness, then you’re sharing from a place that’s really sexy and fun and free.”