Jaime King on Selma Blair’s MS Diagnosis: She Can 'Get Through This'

By her side. Jaime King opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how her pal Selma Blair is coping after announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“Selma is one of my oldest best friends. … [She] is one of the strongest, bravest women that I know and if anybody can get through this, it’s her,” the Hart of Dixie alum, 39, told Us at the MedMen & EMBER Magazine event on Tuesday, December 11. “I will be by her side, I will go to every appointment, I will do whatever she needs.”

Blair, 46, revealed in October that she has multiple sclerosis. “I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy,” the Legally Blonde actress wrote on Instagram. “And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it. … I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me, dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”

King told Us on Tuesday that is “really proud” of how open Blair has been about her journey “from the very beginning.”

“We’ve been through a lot with each other and I’m eternally grateful for her,” the model explained. “I will do whatever it takes as her best friend to make sure that anything that I can do to support that I will be there.”

King also spoke to Us about women’s health overall, including the benefits of CBD [a cannabis extract] and marijuana.

“I came out here to support EMBER and I’m really interested in learning all that I can about this space. I don’t smoke cannabis, I don’t smoke marijuana, I don’t take CBD, but I am extraordinarily interested in women’s health,” she explained. “I think that we’re at a precipice right now where with enough funding, with enough research, we can start getting women options. Specifically if you have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome], people with MS, people that have cancer, people that have epilepsy, there are really incredible studies that have been coming out that I think are deeply important.”

“People that are unable to eat when they are sick with cancer, when they have eating disorders, women that are suffering in pain all the time with endometriosis and PCOS, pubic inflammatory issues,” King continued. “It’s endless and so my main reason for being here is to learn everything that I can.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

